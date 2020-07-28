Over 20 buildings, including hospitals, 'rigged with explosives' in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Experts are checking the anonymous messages that over 20 hospitals and offices are "being rigged with explosives" in Moscow, a source in the emergency services told TASS on Tuesday.

"There are anonymous messages from unknown sources about threats of explosion in hospitals and other administrative buildings. Currently there are over 20 such buildings," the source said, adding that the law enforcement and emergency services officials are checking the information on site.

A wave of explosion threats started in Russian cities in November 2019. Anonymous individuals send e-mails with the information about possible explosions in courts, schools, shopping centers, stores and universities. Since March 3, those threats also included airplanes. Not a single threat has been confirmed. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported blocking of five foreign resources which were a source of thousands of false explosion threats.