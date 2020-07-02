Thirty-four coronavirus patients die in Moscow in the past 24 hours - crisis center

MOSCOW, July 2./TASS/. Thirty-four coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday.

"Thirty-four coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding that the overall number of coronavirus fatalities in Moscow amounted to 3,904.

According to the latest statistics, over 10,820,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 519,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 6,000,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 661,165 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 428,978 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 9,683 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.