Explosive device detonates under Russian military police patrol car in Syria

KHMEIMIM /Syria/, June 9. /TASS/. An explosive device detonated under a Russian military police patrol vehicle in Syria’s Kobani. No one was hurt. The incident was reported by a spokesperson for the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Tuesday.

According to the Russian reconciliation center, unidentified persons tried to stop the Russian military police patrol.

"An explosive device detonated when the vehicle was making an U turn at its final destination. No one was hurt in the explosion," the spokesperson said.

The Russian military returned to the base safe and sound, the latter added.