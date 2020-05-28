Russian-Turkish patrol in Syria extends route to reach Urum al-Jawz first time

SARAQIB /Syria/, May 28. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish military personnel have carried out a thirteenth joint patrol to go as far as the community of Urum al-Jawz, in Syria’s Idlib province, the Russian center for the reconciliation of warring parties said on Thursday.

"On May 28 there was another, 13th joint Russian-Turkish patrol of the section of the M4 road in the de-escalation zone Idlib connecting Aleppo and Latakia. For the first time ever the joint Russian-Turkish patrol reached the community of Urum al-Jawz, in Idlib province to make some 20 kilometers," the center said.

All previous routes were no longer than 15 kilometers.

Taking part in the mission were two Russian BTR-82A armored vehicles and one Tigr vehicle. Russia’s drones monitored the convoy’s movement.

Earlier, the Russian side had repeatedly said the patrols were exposed to the risk militants’ attacks. For that reason, the first patrol’s route was shorter than originally expected. Turkish officials said they would take extra security measures to extend the patrol route.

For the first time Russian and Turkish military personnel patrolled the M4 road in the de-escalation zone Idlib on March 15.