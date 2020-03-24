IS terrorist eliminated in Russia’s Ufa was prepping for attack

UFA, March 24. /TASS/. The militant who opened fire at security service officers in Russia’s city of Ufa, the capital of the Republic of Bashkortostan, when they tried to stop his vehicle was a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization and was plotting a terrorist attack. He was carrying an explosive device weighing 4 kilograms, which was destroyed at the site, the regional branch of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) told reporters.

The operation took place on March 21. FSB officers eliminated a Central Asian person in Ufa after he opened fire in response to the demand to pull over to have his vehicle checked. Criminal proceedings were launched on counts of an attempt on lives of law enforcement agents and illegal gun possession. There were no casualties among civilians or law enforcement officers following the gunfire.

"The neutralized perpetrator was a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and was plotting a terrorist attack in Ufa," the statement reads.

Officers of the regional branch are probing the incident to identify persons that may be complicit in the crimes.