Enigma Astralis fishing vessel sank in the Sea of Okhotsk, federal service reports

"It is determined that the vessel found at the bottom of the Sea of Okhotsk is in fact the Enigma Astralis," the agency source told TASS.

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The Enigma Astralis fishing vessel, which caught fire on January 21, sank in the Sea of Okhostsk, says the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport.

On January 25, radar contact with the ship was lost. On January 28, during the search mission, the Imatra trawler discovered a large object at the bottom of the sea, preliminarily identified as the Enigma.

The Enigma caught fire on January 21 while fishing in the Sea of Okhotsk some 130 km off Magadan. All crewmembers were evacuated on the day of the incident, while the fire continued for three more days. The rescue team had trouble boarding the vessel first due to an explosion hazard, and later because of the storm. On January 26, after the storm settled down, the Enigma disappeared from the radars. The rescue operation involving 11 nearby vessels commenced.