Explosion hits burning trawler in Sea of Okhotsk — source

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. An explosion occurred at night on the burning Enigma Astralis trawler in the Sea of Okhotsk, which is carrying diesel fuel, a source at the incident scene told TASS on Wednesday, warning that a new blast could hit the vessel.

The fishing vessel caught fire on January 21 in the Sea of Okhotsk, some 130 kilometers away from the city of Magadan. The fire was extinguished and no one was injured. The entire crew consisting of 47 people were evacuated to the nearby fish factory ship. The Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor’s Office has launched a probe into the blaze. The Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport reported an open combustion on the vessel, stressing that the fuel continued posing a threat.

"Enigma is again on fire, nearly all of it has been burnt out and thick smoke is coming from it. At night a strong explosion occurred onboard. The Sibirtsev rescue ship has not entered a direct contact with the trawler, fearing that a new blast could happen," the source said, noting that the fire was reported in the engine room.

The trawler is owned by the Far Eastern Fishing Company, which catches mackerel, herring and sardines. The amount of fish caught declared by the company on its website is about 25,000-30,000 tonnes annually.