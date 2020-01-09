About 250 facilities in St. Petersburg inspected due to bomb threats

ST. PETERSBURG, January 9. /TASS/. Police units are inspecting about 250 facilities in St. Petersburg due to bomb threats, a source in the emergency services informed TASS.

"About 250 facilities are undergoing a security sweep, some are still ongoing, some have finished," the source stated, adding that this number includes 30 shopping centers, 40 shops, as well as kindergartens, hotels, courts, the Hermitage, Pulkovo International Airport and others.

The Hermitage press service informed TASS that the security sweep at the museum had finished. "Local evacuation of visitors and employees of the museum has been carried out. No suspicious objects have been detected on the territory of the Hermitage," the press service stated.

Earlier on Thursday, several St. Petersburg district courts received anonymous bomb threats, along with several maternity homes, metro stations, Pulkovo airport and other facilities. The threats received by the courts were confirmed to be false.

A wave of bomb threats began in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian regions in late November. Unknown persons repeatedly call in bomb threats to various facilities: courts, schools, hospitals, airports, train stations. All the previous threats resulted to be false.