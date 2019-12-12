One person killed in fire onboard Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, says source

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. One person was killed in a fire onboard the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, which is under renovation in Murmansk, an emergency source has told TASS.
"A body was found at the site of the fire. Two people still remain unaccounted for," the source said, adding that 12 people were injured in the fire.
A fire ignited on the cruiser on Thursday during repair work and engulfed 120 square meters. The fire could have been caused by a violation of safety rules when carrying out welding work.