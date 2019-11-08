Engine of aircraft preparing for flight in Khabarovsk catches fire

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. /TASS/. An engine of the Embraer-190 aircraft preparing for a Friday flight to Magadan has caught fire at an airport in Khabarovsk, the press service of the Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor's Office reported.

"At around 7:45am local time (12:45am Moscow time), when preparing for a Khabarovsk-Magadan flight, an engine of the Embraer-190 aircraft (Ikar Airlines) caught fire when turned on. The fire was localized by airport services. Eighteen passengers and 5 crew members were evacuated, no one was injured," the press service said.

Passengers will fly to Magadan at 10:55am local time (3:55am Moscow time) on a flight operated by the Avrora airline.

Far Eastern Trasnport Prosecutor Vitaly Kaplunov visited the site of the incident and ordered to look into possible violations of flight safety measures.