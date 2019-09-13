Air investigators prepare interim report on Airbus A-321 miraculous belly-landing

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The Interstate Aviation Committee, an air crash investigation authority for Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, has prepared an interim report about its investigation into last month’s miraculous belly-landing of a plane on a corn field near Moscow.

An IAC source told TASS that the preliminary investigation confirms the initial version that both engines of the Ural Airlines Airbus A321 failed as a result of multiple bird strikes.

"The intermediate report is ready. It confirms the main version of the air incident - birds were sucked in both engines, causing a power system failure and the loss of takeoff thrust," the source said.

The report will be published in coming days, the source added.