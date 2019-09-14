Russia to allocate almost $100mln to rebuild schools in flood-hit Siberian region

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Until 2023, 6.4 billion rubles (about $100 million at the current exchange rate) will be allocated to rebuild and repair educational facilities in Siberia’s Irkutsk region, hit by devastating floods this summer.

"Until 2023, 6.4 billion rubles will be allocated for construction, reconstruction and major structural repairs of educational facilities in the Irkutsk region, damaged during floods in June-July," the press service of the Ministry of Construction Industry, Housing and Utilities Sector said in a statement.

In total, the program envisages construction of 19 new educational facilities (nine schools, eight kindergartens, one sports hall and one technical secondary school) and structural repairs of 17 facilities.

The federal budget will cover half of the sum - over 3.2 billion rubles (about $50 million). Over 1.4 billion rubles ($21.7 million) will be allocated from the consolidated budget of the Irktsk region and almost 1.5 million rubles ($23.3 million) - from other sources.

In total, more than 41 billion rubles will be allocated for post-disaster recovery in the region.

Floods hit the Irkutsk region at the end of June and continued through the middle of July. In total, nearly 17,400 houses were flooded, 1,300 of them were swept away. More than 5,000 buildings were damaged beyond repair and will be demolished. The town of Tulun bore the brunt of the disaster.