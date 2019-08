Decision to make emergency landing in cornfield made after second engine fails — pilot

MOSCOW, August 20. / TASS /. The Air France flight from Moscow to Paris has sent an emergency signal and is preparing to land in Luxembourg, according to the data provided by Flightradar on Tuesday.

According to this data, the Air France Airbus A319 flew out of Sheremetyevo to Paris. The plane signaled that there is an emergency on board in the vicinity of Luxembourg, made a turn and began to decline.

Currently, the aircraft is preparing for landing.