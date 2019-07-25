Suspect in LGBTQ activist's murder detained in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, July 25. /TASS/. Suspected murderer of LGBTQ activist Yelena Grigorieva, whose body was found in St. Petersburg’s Moscow District, has been taken into custody, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee said.

"The investigation and probe lead to a detention of the man born in 1981, Kyrgyzstan citizen, with previous convictions by officers of Investigative Committee and agents of the regional branch of the Russian Interior Ministry on suspicion of committing the crime," the statement was published on the agency’s official website.

It was earlier reported that Grigorieva’s body with stab wounds had been found in St. Petersburg’s Moscow District, the Investigative Committee launched a criminal case. The activist’s friends told TASS that a few months before she filed a complaint with the police on violence she had suffered at the hands of one of her acquaintances. The St. Petersburg police told TASS that they had investigated the complaints of the activist a number of times and delivered legal decisions.

The investigators believe that it was a domestic conflict that turned sour. "It is worth mentioning that initially the investigators reviewed different versions of the murder. Currently, the officers have received evidence proving that the murder was committed as a result of a conflict between the previously acquainted people," the committee stressed. Moreover, the committee’s information suggests that Grigorieva led an antisocial life and had a drinking problem, engaging in alcohol abuse particularly with the suspected murderer.