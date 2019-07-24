State of emergency launched in area of Kholdomi recreation center after deadly camp fire

KHABAROVSK, July 24. /TASS/. The Khabarovsk Region introduced a state of emergency on the territory of the Kholdomi ski resort where children were killed in a fire in a tent camp. The camp’s operation was suspended, the press service of the regional governor and government reported on Wednesday.

"The Khabarovsk Region Governor Sergei Furgal signed the decree to launch a state of emergency in the Solnechny district within the boundaries of the Kholdomi tourist center. The activity of the camp, where children were killed in a fire yesterday and that continued to operate despite recommendations from physicians and executive authorities, was temporarily suspended," the report say.

The press service said that the camp’s administration was previously recommended to suspend the summer shift, but the administration rejected the recommendations, saying that the camp is a private one.

A fire in a tent camp on the territory of the ski center broke out in the night of July 23. More than 20 tents were burned. Twelve people, including three children, were injured and four children were killed in the fire.

The burned tent camp was managed by Extreme Service, which is owned by Vitaly Burlakov, who also owns the Kholdomi recreation center. He and the camp’s director Maxim Kuznetsov were detained on suspicion of providing services that fail to comply with security requirements and negligent homicide. An employee of the Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate for the Khabarovsk Region was also detained, and a criminal case on negligence was opened against him.