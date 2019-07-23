PM Medvedev: Campsite in Khabarovsk Region operated with terrible safety violations

GORKI, July 23. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has said that the campsite in the mountain-skiing complex "Kholdomi", located in Russia’s Khabarovsk Region, was operating in terrible violation of safety rules.
"It is clear that there were terrible violations of safety," he told a meeting of deputy prime ministers. "We need to get to the bottom of who issued permits to create these kinds of rest sites, whether the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare was involved in these issues, what documentation were submitted to the education agencies to understand the reasons why it was all planned terribly from the start."