Death toll in a campsite fire in Russia's Khabarovsk region of rises to three

KHABAROVSK, July 23. /TASS. The death toll has risen to three in a fire that erupted in a campsite in the mountain-skiing complex "Kholdomi", located in Russia’s Khabarovsk Region, the press service of the Khabarovsk Region governor and government told reporters.

The regional Center for Disaster Medicine informed TASS earlier that the death toll from the fire at a camping site in Russia’s Khabarovsk Region has climbed to two. Earlier reports said a girl had died and three children had been hospitalized in critical condition with extensive burns. "Another girl has just died," the center’s spokesperson said.