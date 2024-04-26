Bank of Russia sees risks of secondary sanctions, complication of international payments

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sees the increasing risks of secondary sanctions and the complication of international payments and is looking for a solution, as foreign trade with friendly countries is actively growing, head of the regulator, Elvira Nabiullina, told a press conference following a meeting of the board of directors of the regulator.

"As for international payments, in general, we see an increasing risk of secondary sanctions and a complication of payments. We are in contact with our partners to look at how payments can be made easier, because foreign trade with friendly countries is actively growing," she said.

Earlier, Nabiullina stated that all Russian banks subject to sanctions have adapted to the new conditions and continue to operate. There are no risks to their financial stability. In an interview with RBC, she also expressed confidence that the St. Petersburg Exchange, which came under sanctions, will adjust to the situation and continue to operate.