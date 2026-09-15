Russia second-largest supplier of LNG to EU by value after US in July

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia ranked second only to the US in terms of the value of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to the European Union (EU) in July with a 18.6% share, according to TASS calculations based on Eurostat data.

The EU purchased LNG from Russia worth around 607 mln euro in the reporting period, a year-on-year decrease of 12%.

The US took first place in LNG supplies, with 53.9% and 1.8 bln euro.

In total, Europe purchased 5.15 bln euro worth of LNG from Russia between January and July.

TASS reported earlier, citing calculations based on data from the European think tank Bruegel, that Russian LNG supplies to the European Union fell to a five-year low in August to 682 mln cubic meters.