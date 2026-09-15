EU’s purchases of Russian pipeline gas, LNG fall 2.6% in January-July

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) purchased Russian pipeline gas worth 3.4 bln euro and liquefied natural gas (LNG) worth 5.15 bln euro between January and July 2026, according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations. Total purchases of Russian gas by the EU fell by 2.6% in the reporting period to 8.6 bln euros.

In July, EU countries paid 607 mln euro for LNG from Russia. The main importers were France (365 mln euro), Belgium (92 mln euro), and Spain (78 mln euro). The EU also imported Russian pipeline gas worth 512 mln euro in July.

The share of Russian LNG in total liquefied gas imports by EU countries stood at 18.6% in July. The United States ranked first with a 53.9% share.

The share of Russian pipeline gas in the total value of the European Union’s pipeline gas imports was 10.9% in July. Norway took first place with 36.3%, followed by Algeria with 21.7%, and the UK with 19.3%.