Russian aviation industry’s updated development program to be greenlighted by end of 2026

VLADIVOSTOK, September 1. /TASS/. The government plans to approve the updated comprehensive program for the development of Russia’s aviation industry by the end of this year, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with TASS prior to the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The proposed mechanisms have been supported by the President. The government is set to approve the updated comprehensive program for the development of the aviation industry by the end of the year," he said.

Some of the decisions have already been greenlighted, Manturov said, adding that they make it possible to ensure capacity utilization at industry enterprises, complete the construction of the first 74 aircraft, for which supply contracts have already been signed, and begin construction of the next batch, among other things.

Earlier, Manturov said that the program could be adjusted.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.