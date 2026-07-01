Share of fuel and energy sector in Russian GDP declines to 13% — Novak

ST. PETERSBURG, July 1. /TASS/. The share of fuel and energy segment in the national GDP dropped to 13% from previous 18-20%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the Financial Congress of the Bank of Russia.

"I would probably note such key changes in our economic structure as the decline in the share of fuel and energy sector, which stood at about 18-20% of GDP before. Its share declined to 13% of GDP at present, and the share in the revenue structure plunged overall from 42% to 22%," Novak said.

The export share in the GDP structure declined almost threefold, the deputy prime minister noted. At the same time, the share of investments in the national GDP will increase over time from 24% at present to 28% in line with plans and forecasts, he stressed.