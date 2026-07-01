Kazakh president identifies direct flights to US, Japan as priority

ASTANA, July 1. /TASS/. Launching direct flights to the US and Japan remains a key priority for Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting with Air Astana CEO Ibrahim Zhanlye.

"Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of effectively pursuing strategic goals such as expanding the fleet size, broadening the route network, and enhancing Kazakhstan’s transit potential. He identified the launch of direct flights to the US and Japan as a priority," the presidential press service said in a statement following the meeting.

Zhanlyel told the president that Air Astana plans to introduce next-generation Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft to its fleet, with deliveries scheduled for 2026-2027, the press service noted.

The airline has also placed orders for up to 50 Airbus A320neo and A321neo, as well as 15 additional Boeing 787-9s, with deliveries expected by 2036.

Direct flights issue

A spokesperson for the Kazakh Transport Ministry told TASS in May that the country’s largest airline, Air Astana, is expected to receive its first Boeing 787 aircraft to operate direct flights to the United States before the end of the year.

The launch of direct flights between Kazakhstan and the United States is stipulated under a 2019 intergovernmental agreement, which Astana ratified in 2022. However, the start date has been repeatedly postponed.

In May, Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed relevant agencies to arrange direct flights between the country’s capital, Astana, and New York by the end of 2026.

The Air Astana CEO also sought government support to address issues related to overflying Russia’s airspace amid sanctions on Moscow. The airline suspended all flights to and through Russia back in 2022.

If direct flights are ultimately launched, Kazakhstan would become the second Central Asian country with air links to the US. Uzbekistan has operated direct flights to the United States from the capital, Tashkent, since 2017.