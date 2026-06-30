Indians working in Russia estimated at more than 70,000 — diplomat

NEW DELHI, June 30. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and India in the area of labor mobility is growing, Roman Babushkin, the Russian Charge d’Affaires ad interim in India, said at the Labor Mobility Forum.

"According to some estimates, there are currently more than 70,000 Indian citizens working in Russia," Babushkin said. "Today, we are seeing high demand for Indian workers from Russian regions and businesses across a wide range of sectors: agriculture, construction, housing and utilities, mining and oil and gas industries, rail transport, metallurgy, shipbuilding, textile and pharmaceutical industries, healthcare, the ICT sector, the service sector, and other areas," he noted.

Labor mobility is a relatively new area of Russian-Indian cooperation, the diplomat said. "It is intended to play an important role in transforming the special and privileged strategic partnership, as well as to contribute to increasing trade volumes and diversifying trade and economic ties," he noted.