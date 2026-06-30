Bank of Russia buys $70.56 mln worth of yuan with settlements on June 29

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia purchased yuan on the domestic market with settlements on June 29, 2026, in the amount of 5.5 bln rubles ($70.56 mln), according to data published on the regulator's website.

The volume of foreign currency purchases on the domestic market with settlements on June 26 amounted to 5.4 bln rubles ($69.28 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange using the yuan-ruble instrument.