Russia to strengthen cooperation with diamond mining countries — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia plans to strengthen coordination of cooperation among diamond mining countries to preserve the industrial potential of diamond mining, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev told TASS.

"We will promote Russian regulation as the best practice in international organizations, as part of bilateral interactions with partners at the level of intergovernmental commissions," Moiseev said.

"Coordination of intergovernmental cooperation of diamond mining countries will be strengthened to preserve the industrial potential of diamond mining and ensure sustainable development of local communities," he added.