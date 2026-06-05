Putin’s SPIEF speech lasted 45 minutes

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at plenary session of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) lasted 45 minutes. In recent years, it became one of the most concise speeches delivered by the head of state at SPIEF venue, with Russian leader’s address taking roughly same amount of time five years ago.

For several consecutive years, Russian leader’s keynote speeches at forum set records for duration. In 2023, Putin delivered unprecedentedly long speech lasting around 1 hour and 19 minutes. In 2022, president’s address lasted about 1 hour and 14 minutes. In 2024, president spoke for exactly one hour, while last year his speech lasted 55 minutes.

Before that, longest speech had been 49-minute address at 2012 forum and 45-minute speech at SPIEF-2021.

Average duration of Russian leader’s speeches at SPIEF in previous years stood at around half an hour. That was length of his addresses in 2019, 2016, 2015, 2014, and 2013. Shortest speeches were delivered at 2018 and 2017 forums, lasting around 20 minutes. In 2020, the forum was not held due to coronavirus pandemic and related sanitary and epidemiological restrictions.

Key takeaways

Most of Putin’s speech focused on the economy and financial security amid political turbulence. The head of state provided a comparative analysis of Russia’s economic indicators, BRICS countries, and the Group of Seven (G7). He noted that in conditions of unfair competition--which Western countries do not shy away from, using their monopoly positions in certain sectors to punish political opponents--states face the necessity of ensuring their sovereignty and moving to settlements in national currencies.

In his address, Putin highlighted three key modern technologies capable of transforming citizens’ lives: artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and platform-based solutions. He tasked the government with returning to sustainable economic growth rates starting next year, identifying investment growth as the most important indicator of the economic bloc’s effectiveness.

One of the most significant initiatives was Putin’s proposal to postpone further lowering of the revenue threshold for businesses to use the simplified taxation system.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.