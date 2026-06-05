Russia’s GDP grows 1.3% in April — Putin

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 1.3% in April, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at plenary session of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026).

"In April, industrial production in our country increased, including manufacturing by 3.1%, while retail turnover rose 6.5%. GDP in April of this year grew by 1.3%, and for January - April of this year it increased by another 0.2%," the president noted.

Putin noted that he regularly discusses economic issues. "And I would like to note that the dynamics of industrial production, gross domestic product, and consumer activity in Russia are positive," the head of state added.