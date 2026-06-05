Russia one of most reliable energy suppliers globally — Gazprom Neft

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The global energy crisis has shown that Russia is one of the most reliable energy suppliers in the world, Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Neft Alexander Dyukov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"On the positive side, this situation (Middle East conflict – TASS) will remind some buyers that Russia is one of the most reliable energy suppliers in the world, with whom it is profitable to build long-term partnerships," he said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.