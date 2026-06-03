Russia’s e-commerce turnover may reach $215.99 bln in 2026

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s e-commerce turnover may reach around 15.8 trillion rubles ($215.99 bln) by the end of 2026, increasing by 20% compared with 2025, President of the Association of Internet Trade Companies Artyom Sokolov told TASS on the sidelines of SPIEF.

"Such dynamics – around 20% – will most likely remain in place through the end of the year, with the expected total reaching around 15.8 trillion rubles," he said.

Sokolov noted that in the first four months of 2026, e-commerce turnover increased by 17.5% year-on-year to 4.646 trillion rubles ($63.51 bln).

According to Sokolov, e-commerce remains one of the most dynamically developing sectors of the economy. However, the period of explosive growth has now given way to a stage of stable organic development.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is held on June 3 - 6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.