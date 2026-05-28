Russia produces components for foreign aircraft — Federal Air Transport Agency

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian enterprises manufacture a wide range of components for foreign aircraft, Dmitry Yadrov, head of the Federal Air Transport Agency, told the Vesti TV program.

"It started in 2022, and it all began with interiors, kitchens, seats, and various baggage storage devices. Today, we manufacture components related to electrical power, air conditioning, and brake discs. All of this is done by our industrial enterprises and enterprises under aviation companies," Yadrov said.

The head of the agency noted that government regulations and legislative changes have facilitated the development of such production. Last year, amendments to the Air Code, known as the PMA Components Law, were adopted, allowing for the production of similar components domestically.

According to Yadrov, this practice is also used in other countries where the industry for creating counterpart components has been fully established. He added that the new law helps reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.

Yadrov also noted that Russia remains the only country that builds aircraft without the involvement of other countries.

"Right now, we're working on a water-vacuum system for the Superjet aircraft. I won't even mention the avionics, which is produced by a single company, an American one. The PD-8 engine is the unique development of our Rybinsk plant, which is part of the United Engine Corporation. We actually created the engine from scratch in six years," he said.