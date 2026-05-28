Hainan’s Sanya plans to establish demo zone for improving economic environment

HAIKOU /China/, May 28. /TASS/. Authorities in the resort city of Sanya on the southern coast of Hainan Island plan to establish a demonstration zone aimed at optimizing the socio-economic environment over the next three years, Sanya Daily newspaper reported.

According to the report, the project will serve as one of the drivers of the high-quality development of the Hainan Free Trade Port. In connection with this objective, the city administration has approved an action plan for 2026-2028, the newspaper wrote. The package of incentive measures is expected to attract more highly qualified specialists to Sanya, support the development of the local innovation sector, and create more favorable conditions for doing business.

The newspaper noted that, in the short term, the city’s competitiveness primarily depends on its development strategy, in the medium term – on its industrial structure, and in the long term – on the overall socio-economic environment. In this regard, Sanya is making targeted efforts to build a solid foundation for sustainable growth.

As noted, the purpose of these measures is to preserve a high level of environmental quality, provide greater comfort in the service sector, and establish rational and fair market relations. All of these efforts are aimed at protecting the interests not only of companies, but also of ordinary consumers. Particular attention is being paid to healthcare: Sanya has established cooperation with leading Chinese medical institutions, including those based in Beijing and Shanghai, while also constructing modern medical centers. In the field of education, the city administration is actively implementing a number of promising projects.

In addition, Sanya’s authorities are promoting the dynamic development of transportation, housing support, social credit systems, and the optimization of public services. Significant efforts are also being made to combat corruption.

Sanya is China’s leading resort destination, with a population of more than 1.1 mln people. In 2025, its gross regional product exceeded 103 bln yuan (about $15 bln), marking growth of 4.8%. The city’s average annual air temperature reaches 25.4 degrees Celsius, while its coastline stretches for approximately 260 kilometers. The surrounding waters include 19 bays and around 40 islands suitable for tourism, allowing for the successful development of yachting, cruise tourism, beach vacations, and family tourism. Last year, the number of foreign tourists visiting the city increased by 41.4%, surpassing 1 mln people.