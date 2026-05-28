JSC Romanov plans to increase production of BAZ trucks to six per day — CEO

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. JSC Romanov plans to increase production of BAZ trucks at its St. Petersburg site, initially to three, and then to six vehicles per day, Dmitry Grechukhin, the company's CEO, told TASS.

"We have already reached the production level of two vehicles per day and plan to increase this quantity to three vehicles per day. And then, with the second shift - to six vehicles per day,"

Grechukhin said on the sidelines of the COMvex 2026 international exhibition.

The BAZ truck is an entirely Russian design. The BAZ series is intended to substitute heavy-duty trucks from the Big Seven (Europe's leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers — Mercedes, Volvo, Scania, Man, Daf, Iveco, and Renault Trucks).

According to JSC Romanov’s website, BAZ trucks are built for off-road and harsh weather conditions, ensuring reliable access to gas fields.

JSC Romanov is part of the integrated structure of JSC Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defense Corporation. The company's primary activity is the production of trucks and special-purpose vehicles. In late 2025, the company initiated serial production of BAZ trucks at its St. Petersburg facility, which previously manufactured Scania and Man models. The company plans to produce at least 600 vehicles in 2026, with the St. Petersburg plant's production capacity projected to reach 2,000 vehicles per year.​

COMvex 2026, Russia and Eastern Europe's leading commercial vehicle and technology trade fair, takes place from May 26–29 at Crocus Expo in Moscow. The event brings together top industry leaders to showcase the latest innovations in trucks, LCVs, buses, trailers, and components.