Trade between Russia, Kazakhstan reliably protected from external influence — Putin

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. Export and import transactions between Russia and Kazakhstan are reliably protected from external influence and problems in global markets thanks to the transition to settlements in national currencies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following negotiations between the two countries.

He pointed to the expansion and diversification of the structure of foreign trade, including through goods with high added value.

"Almost all transactions between the two countries are conducted in national currencies. Thus, mutual export and import transactions are reliably protected from external influence and negative trends in global markets," Putin said.