Bitcoin and Ethereum down 3-4%

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The prices of the top two cryptocurrencies by market capitalization - Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) - are declining, Binance data shows.

As of 7:53 a.m. Moscow time, Bitcoin was down 3.21% at $73,138, while Ethereum fell 4.4% to $1,980.

According to Coinmarketcap, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization as of May 28 stood at $2.45 trillion. Bitcoin accounts for $1.462 trillion (59.7%) of this total, and Ethereum for $238.727 billion (9.7%).

According to Coinglass data, global crypto exchanges liquidated positions of more than 164,000 traders over the past 24 hours, totaling $927.96 million. Bitcoin accounted for the bulk of these liquidations. Long positions suffered about $866.39 million in liquidations, compared to $61.56 million for short positions. The largest single liquidation order over the past 24 hours was executed on the Hyperliquid crypto exchange for the BTC-USD pair, valued at $15.34 million.