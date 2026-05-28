Russia sets record for agricultural exports to Kazakhstan in Q1 — Agroexport

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia set a new record for agricultural exports to Kazakhstan in the first quarter of 2026, reaching 2.4 million tons worth $1 billion, the federal center Agroexport told TASS.

"According to expert estimates, from January to March 2026, Russia supplied Kazakhstan with 2.4 million tons of agricultural products worth $1 billion. Last year, during the same period, exports totaled approximately 1.6 million tons, worth approximately $790 million. Russian exports to Kazakhstan increased by 1.5 times in volume terms and by 28% in value terms. <…> In 2026, Russian agricultural exports to Kazakhstan reached a new all-time high in both volume and value," the report says.

The top five agricultural products exported from Russia to Kazakhstan include wheat (deliveries exceeded $105 million), sugar (over $89 million), flour confectionery (about $80 million), sunflower oil (over $72 million), and chocolate confectionery (about $69 million).

The top growth rates in export revenue from Russia to Kazakhstan include oats (from $20,000 to $1.7 million), corn (from $675,000 to $26 million), rapeseed oil (from $6,000 to $200,000), buckwheat (from $135,000 to $1 million), and wheat (from $15.5 million to $105 million), according to Agroexport. Furthermore, compared to the same period last year, there was a significant increase in the supply of bran (4.7 times), flaxseed (4 times), rye (2.8 times), and starch and inulin (2 times).