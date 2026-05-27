Sovcomflot posts $94 mln net profit under IFRS in Q1 2026

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Sovcomflot’s net profit under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for January-March 2026 amounted to $94 mln, compared to a loss of $393 mln a year earlier, according to the company’s report.

The company’s revenue in the reporting period increased by nearly 60% to $444 mln. Revenue based on time charter equivalent rose 55.4% to reach $345 mln.

EBITDA stood at $227 mln. "Adjusted net profit attributable to the company’s shareholders amounted to $84 mln (or 6.6 bln rubles)," the statement said.

As noted by Sovcomflot, the company demonstrated stable positive dynamics in both revenue and profitability, achieved thanks to the fleet’s high level of coverage by long-term contracts.

Sovcomflot Group is Russia’s largest shipping company and a leader in the maritime transportation of oil, petroleum products and liquefied gas, as well as in servicing offshore hydrocarbon production.

The company specializes in operations under challenging climatic and ice conditions.