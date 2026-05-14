Rail passenger transportation between CIS countries rises by 12.6%

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The volume of international rail passenger transportation between CIS countries increased by 12.6% in 2025 to reach 10.5 mln people, Russian Railways reported.

"According to him (First Deputy CEO of Russian Railways Sergey Pavlov -- TASS), the volume of international passenger transportation between CIS countries in 2025 rose by 12.6% to 10.5 mln people. Freight turnover across the CIS railway network totaled nearly 3 trillion ton-kilometers," the statement said.

Russian Railways noted that the average annual loading volume remained at the 2024 level and exceeded 1.5 bln tons of cargo.

In 2025, the average cargo transportation distance across the CIS railway network also increased by 3.1%, while the operating fleet of freight railcars grew by 1.5%.

"The number of transport incidents declined by more than 26%. The number of traffic safety violations decreased by 9.4%," the holding company reported.