Cargo turnover at Arctic ports shows growth despite sanctions — Patrushev

NARYAN-MAR, May 14. /TASS/. Arctic ports have shown positive cargo turnover dynamics since the beginning of 2026 despite sanctions, Russian presidential aide and head of the Maritime Board of Russia Nikolay Patrushev said during a meeting, a TASS correspondent reported.

"Despite the imposed sanctions, positive cargo turnover dynamics at Arctic ports have been observed since the beginning of 2026," the presidential aide noted.

Patrushev specified that Arctic integrated emergency rescue centers of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia have been established in Murmansk, Arkhangelsk, Sabetta, Pevek, and Naryan-Mar in order to ensure safe navigation along the routes of the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor.

Work is also underway to form and develop aviation units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Arctic and to build emergency rescue fleet vessels, he concluded.