Exports of Russian machine-building products rise by 28% in 2025

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Exports of Russian machine-building products increased by 28% in 2025, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said at the congress of the Union of Machine Builders of Russia.

"The dynamics of exports of Russian machine-building products are indicative, with export volumes increasing by 28% last year. Our equipment is widely used in the construction of nuclear power plants and other power generation facilities," Manturov said.

According to him, Russian competencies in engine building, heavy engineering, railway engineering, and agricultural machinery manufacturing are also in high demand abroad.

"As we master increasingly sophisticated technologies, the level of trust in our manufacturers of oil and gas equipment, automotive products and special-purpose machinery is growing," the first deputy prime minister added.