Pakistan Stream gas pipeline initiative alive — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Pakistan and Russia are working on the initiative of creating the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline, Pakistani Ambassador to Moscow Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said in an interview with TASS.

"The North-South gas pipeline is a very important initiative, and we will definitely return to it at some point. Once the economic cooperation mechanism begins to gain new momentum, the North-South transport pipeline in Pakistan, or Pakistan Stream, will become a landmark agreement between the two countries. It is currently being developed," he said, adding that negotiations with the Russian side are ongoing.

The energy crisis associated with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz "has demonstrated that different ways to transport energy resources should exist, not only for Pakistan, but globally," the diplomat stressed.

Therefore, "Pakistan is in contact with the Russian side, and we expect oil and gas supplies from Russia," he noted.