Slovak PM to hold urgent meeting with Transpetrol company after visit to Russia

BRATISLAVA, May 10. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will convene an urgent meeting with representatives of Transpetrol, the operator of the Slovak section of the Druzhba pipeline, following his visit to Russia.

"Today I will take part in an urgent meeting with Transpetrol. I have important information [on prospects for cooperation with Russia in the energy sector] following my visit to Moscow. It is necessary to discuss these developments," he told journalists.

Fico canceled his planned participation in state commemorations marking the 81st anniversary of the end of World War II in the city of Liptovsky Mikulas in northern Slovakia on Sunday, citing urgent matters. The prime minister attended Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9 and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.