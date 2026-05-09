Rosatom expects physical launch of Tianwan NPP Unit 7 in China in May

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. The physical launch of Unit 7 at the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant in China is expected in May, Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Rosatom, told reporters.

"We expect the physical launch of Tianwan Unit 7 in May. Everything is going according to plan," he said.

Likhachev noted that Rosatom not only supplies equipment and launches the nuclear island of the power unit, but also provides fuel supplies to China.

The Tianwan nuclear power plant is the largest economic cooperation project between Russia and China. Two power units based on the Russian design with VVER-1200 reactor systems are currently under construction there. Four previously built units based on the Russian VVER-1000 design are operating successfully and supplying millions of kilowatts of electricity to China’s power grid.