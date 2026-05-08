What to know about Russian assets income transfer to Kiev by Euroclear

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The Euroclear depository reported that it has transferred €6.6 billion raised from the reinvestment of frozen Russian assets to Kiev since 2024.

TASS has compiled the key information about the illegally frozen Russian assets held in the depository.

Transfer of funds to Ukraine

- The Euroclear depository reported that it has transferred €6.6 billion in income raised from the reinvestment of Russian assets to Kiev.

- These payments were made between February 15, 2024, and the present.

- The next payment of €1.4 billion will be sent in July 2026, according to the report.

Income from illegally frozen Russian assets

- "At the end of March 2026, Euroclear Bank’s balance sheet totalled €237 billion, of which €200 billion relate to sanctioned Russian assets," the depository said in its report.

- Euroclear's revenue from the reinvestment of frozen Russian sovereign assets in 2025 fell by 26% in 2025 compared to 2024 due to lower interest rates, according to the depository's report published in February.

- Not all of Euroclear's revenue from the reinvestment of frozen assets is used for Kiev's needs. Belgium levies a 30% tax on the full amount for "unforeseen corporate income" for its budget, according to the report.

Lawsuits

- Euroclear acknowledged that the likelihood of adverse legal decisions for the depository in Russia is "very high," as Russia considers EU restrictions illegal.

- In December 2025, the Bank of Russia filed a lawsuit against Euroclear for 18.2 trillion rubles ($245 bln) in the Moscow Arbitration Court, amid the European Union's plans to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine. This amount includes frozen funds, the value of the blocked securities, and lost profits.

- Later, the Moscow Arbitration Court postponed the Bank of Russia’s lawsuit against Euroclear until May 15, 2026, according to a participant in the closed-door hearing.

- The Bank of Russia is also considering protecting its interests in international courts and arbitration tribunals, with subsequent enforcement of such court rulings in UN member states.

- The Bank of Russia will for now refrain from announcing further steps to protect its interests related to the regulator's assets, the regulator's press service told TASS.

- Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Financial Markets Anatoly Aksakov previously told TASS that the Bank of Russia has every chance of winning the court case challenging the European Union's illegal actions against the Bank of Russia’s sovereign assets, if everything is done according to the law.

Freezing of Russian assets

- The EU and G7 countries have frozen approximately €300 billion in Russian assets.

- About €180 billion is held in the Belgian depository Euroclear.

- The European Commission is seeking EU member states' consent to the use of Russian assets for Ukraine.