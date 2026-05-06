Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Wednesday as the MOEX and RTS indices lost 0.52% to 2,630.73 and 1,099.93 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 3.25 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.085 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 0.42% at 2,633.18 and 1,100.95 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 0.75 kopecks at 11.06 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker edged up by 0.08% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,646.47 points.