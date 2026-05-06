Gazprom files new legal action against Czech company NET4GAS in Russian court

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Gazprom and Gazprom Export have filed a lawsuit in a Russian court against the Czech company, the operator of domestic gas pipelines NET4GAS, according to the arbitration court’s records.

The claim concerning economic disputes related to civil law relations was filed on May 5 with the Arbitration Court of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

In March 2024, a Russian court upheld Gazprom Export’s claim against NET4GAS to prohibit further arbitration proceedings in the Czech Republic, and ordered the Czech company to pay 112.96 million euros to Gazprom Export in case of violation. In turn, a Czech arbitration court upheld NET4GAS’s claim against Gazprom Export for payment of outstanding debt in September of that year.

NET4GAS Holdings operates 4,000 kilometers of pipelines, five compressor stations, and 100 pumping stations in the Czech Republic. It holds the exclusive right to transport natural gas within the country.