Russian services PMI index up to 49.7 points in April

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The seasonally adjusted Russia Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 49.7 points in April 2026 from 49.5 points in the previous month, S&P Global analytical agency reported.

"The latest reading indicated a fractional and slightly slower decline in output levels at service providers. Nonetheless, the sustained contraction in activity was attributed to weak client demand and a reduction in new order intakes," the report said.

A drop in business requirements also enabled firms to work through their backlogs at the start of the second quarter. The depletion of incomplete business was moderate but the first since September 2025. Meanwhile, input costs at Russian services firms increased at a steep pace during April.

Output charges at Russian service providers also increased again in April, albeit at a cooler pace.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below that level flags its slowdown.