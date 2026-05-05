New agreement to help promoting Russian goods in UAE market — business council

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. An agreement made between the Russian-Emirates Business Council (REBC) and the UAE Food Cluster will facilitate the promotion of Russian goods in the UAE market, the business council told TASS.

The new agreement was made within the framework of the "Make it in the Emirates" annual forum held in Abu Dhabi from May 4 to 7.

"The agreement is aimed at promoting bilateral partnership in the food industry sphere, expanding investment interaction and establishing sustainable supply chains focusing on markets of Russia, the UAE and third countries," the REBC said.

Products of about fifteen UAE manufacturers, including confectionery, dried fruits and cosmetics, is already present in Russian retail chains owing to cooperation with the REBC. "The new agreement is called to expand this track and launch the systemic promotion of Russian goods in the UAE market," it added.