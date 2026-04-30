Russian stocks close in the green on Thursday

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Thursday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index added 0.7% to 2,658.21 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.8% to 1,119.49 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 6.6 kopecks to 10.977 rubles.

BCS World of Investment projects the ruble’s exchange rates at 74.68-76.14 rubles per 1 US dollar, and 10.89-11.15 rubles per 1 Chinese yuan.

Pervaya Management Company expects the dollar exchange rate in the range of 74-77 rubles, and the yuan exchange rate in the range of 10.85-11.25 rubles.