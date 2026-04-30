Dutch economy stagnates amid falling exports, rising inflation

THE HAGUE, April 30. /TASS/. Economic growth in the Netherlands almost halted in the first quarter of 2026, falling to 0.1%, compared to 0.4% in the previous quarter, NRC newspaper said, citing the national statistical bureau.

The Dutch economy gained 1.2% in annual terms, according to its information. These indicators do not reflect the implications of the US-Israeli war against Iran, the newspaper said. The impact of the energy crisis on the economy was limited in March but a prolonged disruption of energy supplies may increase pressure on the Dutch industry, NRC noted.

Accelerated inflation has become yet another risk factor. It moved up to 2.8% annually in April, primarily because of the rise in fuel prices. More expensive energy resources are expected to affect other sectors and amplify the threat of stagflation, the combination of poor growth and high inflation.

Exports contraction by 0.6% also served as a factor restraining growth. It occurred primarily due to a dip in supplies of mechanical products - transport equipment exports plunged by 1.2%.